Video of a woman abusing traffic cops at Moosarambagh in Hyderabad has gone viral. Reportedly, the cops stopped the woman’s two-wheeler vehicle at Moosarambagh after it was found that the riders were not wearing the helmet. This incident was recorded on camera and is doing rounds on the social media. Reportedly, no case has been registered against the woman in the incident.

In a shocking incident, a woman in Hyderabad was caught on camera hurling abuses at traffic police. This incident took place at Moosarambagh area after the two-wheeler vehicle she was riding pillion was stopped by the authorities. However, after indulging in a heated argument, the woman attempted to ride away. According to a report, the scuffle between the woman, Syeda Zarina and the cops took place at around 4:50Pm on Saturday. In the wake of Shab E Meraj (Jagne Ki Raat), the traffic police were conducting vehicle checks near the RTA office. The incident which has been recorded on video is making rounds on social media platforms.

Speaking to a leading daily, Malakpet Traffic Inspector K Venkat Reddy said, the rider was not wearing a helmet and upon seeing our team headed by SI Sha Hussain, he stopped the scooter and took a U-turn to avoid the police by driving in the wrong direction. Home guard Balraj who was part of the ‘cut off’ team stopped the scooter. On seeing the police at the site, the women became furious and started abusing the home guard and even pushed him away. Upon seeing her behaviour, the SI also intervened, but the woman refused to obey the rules and tried to ride away. Finally, we had to call women cops and took her to Malakpet law and order police station”.

Reportedly, the woman apologised to the authorities and no case was registered against her.

It is a known fact that India has among the most unsafe roads around the world. In 2016, as many as 1.5 lakh people died in road accidents across the country.

According to the 2017 UN Motorcycle Helmet Study, two-wheelers are one of the most unsafe modes of transport. “Motorcyclists are 26 times more likely to die in a road crash than drivers of passenger cars. Wearing an appropriate helmet improves their chances of survival by 42% and helps avoid 69% of injuries to riders”, said William D. Singer, M.D. from Harvard Medical School, who conducted the study.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App