On Tuesday noon, Swami Agnivesh was attacked by a group of unidentified fringe group activists in Jharkhand. The matter was highlighted after a video that captured the whole incident went viral on social media. as per reports, the unidentified accused belong to Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). The following attack took place while Swami Agnivesh was in Jharkhand to attend. While commenting on the attack, Swami Agnivesh said that he was alive by God’s grace. Talking about the nature of the attack, he added that it was a murderous assault. He added that he still doesn’t know the reason behind the attack.

Talking to media about the assault that he faced, Swami Agnivesh said that it was a sponsored attack on him and further termed it as a conspiracy against him.

