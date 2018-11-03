In a video going viral a UP police deputy superintendent of police (railways) Ashok Kumar Dixit is seen thrashing a man and a woman with a stick. It's being reported that the couple is an interfaith one. Assistant director general of police (railways) Sanjay Singhla took suo moto cognisance of the issue after the video went viral.

In another act of police brutality, a video of a UP police officer thrashing a man and a woman with a stick is doing rounds on social media. According to reports, the couple was an inter-faith couple from Saharanpur district who was taken into custody by deputy superintendent of police (railways) Ashok Kumar Dixit, at government railway police (GRP) station.

In the video, the couple can be seen being escorted into a room at the police station, later revealed to be railway police station, where DSP Dixit, not in uniform, orders the woman to sit down on one side as a colleague hands him a stick.

The couple can be heard saying they went to Bihar for a trip, however, Dixit continues to ask if they were in a relationship if the woman was the wife of the man. Notably, Dixit does so while beating the couple with a stick.

A video of UP police DSP Ashok Kumar Dixit torturing a Muslim couple inside GRP station premises has gone viral. DSP Dixit is seen assaulting the couple with lathi and abusing the couple inside the police station premises.

It’s being reported that neither of the victims registered the complaint against the officer but assistant director general of police (railways) Sanjay Singhla took suo moto cognisance of the issue after the video went viral.

Singhla speaking to an online media platform said that Dixit was a retired officer, he took retirement on October 31 this year and an inquiry committee headed by superintendent of police Moradabad Subhash Chandra Dubey has been set up to look into the video.

The reports of this police brutality have come on the heels of another incident a month ago when 3 police personnel were suspended after a video on social media showed a woman constable slapping and harassing a nursing student for allegedly liking a Muslim.

