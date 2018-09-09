Uttarakhand BJP MLA Rudrapur Rajkumar Thukral stirred a controversy after his video of threatening a female police officer went viral on social media. As per reports, the threats by the BJP MLA were issued after he found that the police officer had detained a couple for violating traffic rules.

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Rudrapur Rajkumar Thukral stirred a controversy after his video of threatening a female police officer went viral on social media. As per reports, the threats by the BJP MLA were issued after he found that the police officer had detained a couple for violating traffic rules. In the video, the BJP MLA can be heard shouting at the police officer and issuing threats if she doesn’t allow the couple to walk free. In the viral video, BJP MLA Thukral walks towards the lady officer and threatens to hit her. The officer who had arrested the couple was identified as Sub Inspector of City Patrol Unit Anita Gairola.

As per reports, the following incident took place on Friday after a couple was detained by Anita Gairola for violating traffic rules. However, the matter was highlighted on Sunday after a video recorded by a passerby went viral on social media.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: Video of BJP MLA from Rudrapur Rajkumar Thukral goes viral. In the video the MLA is seen threatening Sub Inspector of City Patrol Unit Anita Gairola over detention of two people over traffic violations. (7.9.18) pic.twitter.com/2q2ADCU07G — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2018

UPDATING…

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More