Vidisha rally: Congress leader and former union minister Vilasrao Muttemwar triggered a row on Sunday after he said that the world knows past generations of Rahul Gandhi but no one knows who Modi's father was. Addressing an election meeting in Rajasthan, Muttemwar reportedly said: Who knew Narendra Modi before he became the Prime Minister? Even today who knows his father's name?

Vidisha rally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed resentment for dragging his father’s name into the political slugfest. Addressing a rally in Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister wanted to know why the Congress leaders are making personal attacks on his mother and father. Highlighting the strong bond between Vidisha and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the PM said his party had criticised the post they held but it never made any personal attacks on anyone’s family. Modi said in Vidisha kya kaaran hai ki aaj mere pita ji ko bhi ghasit ke le aaye, jo 30 saal pehle duniya chod ke chale gaye hain. Aur Congress ke naamdaar kehte hain ki Modi Ji bhi to mere parivar ke liye bolte hain (What is the reason behind dragging my father’s name into the muck while he died 30 years ago. Congress leaders say Modi also attacks their family).

On Saturday, the prime minister criticised the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress for dragging his mother’s name into the political slugfest at the rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur. Modi’s scathing attacks came after senior Congress leader Raj Babbar reportedly referenced his mother Heeraben Modi during his campaign in Madhya Pradesh to describe the free fall of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. According to reports, Raj Babbar’s “rupee nearing PM mother’s age” remark infuriated PM Modi ahead of polls in Rajasthan and four other states.

Earlier, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had said that the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing from humble origins, could rise to the most powerful office is a tribute to Indian democracy and should make all of us proud.

#WATCH: PM Modi says in Vidisha, "kya kaaran hai ki aaj mere pita ji ko bhi ghasit ke le aaye, jo 30 saal pehle duniya chod ke chale gaye hain. Aur Congress ke naamdaar kehte hain ki Modi Ji bhi to mere parivar ke liye bolte hain". #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/qO18PXvEv3 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2018

