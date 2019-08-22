Vietjet, the Vietnamese airline company is all set to launch in India from December 6 this year. The airline is also known as Bikini airline.

Vietnamese airline company Vietjet, also known as bikini airline is coming to India. The airline company is all set to start its operation in India from December this year. They will start flight operation between New Delhi to Ho Chi Minh City from December 6. The airline starting their business in the country with an exciting offer, where they are offering tickets at Rs 9 onwards. The special offer will be available during its three golden days-a special promotion, starting from August 20 to 22.

The New Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City route will have four return flights available every week, while the Hanoi-New Delhi route will have three return flights available every week. The Ho Chi Minh route will be available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. On the other hand, the Hanoi flights will be operated on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The airline came to light in 2011 because of an ad featuring a crew in bikinis. According to the reports, Hanoi-Delhi is the third-largest Indian-Vietnam city pair, having booked 12 percent of Vietnam-India bookings in the year of 2018.

Indigo airlines also have declared flight operation to Ho Chi Minh City to Kolkata from October 3.

Vietjet has 400 flight operation available daily, they cover various destinations across Vietnam and international destinations.

