Vietnamese students mesmerise President Ram Nath Kovind with Sabarmati Ke Sant: Vietnamese students from the India Studies Centre, University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Hanoi, performed 'Sabarmati ke sant' (a song dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi) while spouses of Embassy Staff and Students of University of Vietnam sang "Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge" in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind in Hanoi in Vietnam on Monday. Now, President Kovind is in Vietnam in the first leg of his trip and this is his first visit to an ASEAN country since he assumes office.

President Ram Nath Kovind was delighted to hear the soulful rendition of “Sabarmati Ke Sant” by Vietnamese students during the Indian community reception on Mnday. Vietnamese students from the India Studies Centre, University of Social Sciences and Humanities, Hanoi, performed ‘Sabarmati ke sant’ (a song dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi) while spouses of Embassy Staff and Students of University of Vietnam sang “Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge” in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind in Hanoi in Vietnam on Monday. Now, President Kovind is in Vietnam in the first leg of his trip and this is his first visit to an ASEAN country since he assumes office.

Addressing Vietnam-India Business Forum in Hanoi, President Ram Nath Kovind said Vietnam is a very important trading partner of India in ASEAN and urged Vietnamese and Indian businesses to partner each other for trade and investment, and technology collaboration. The president told the Indian community in Hanoi that India-Vietnam friendship is civilizational; the Indian community in Vietnam plays an important part in promoting bilateral ties and creating opportunities for the local economy and society. He said both India and Vietnam have seen almost four-fold increase in bilateral trade, from US$ 3.7 billion in 2010 to US$ 12.8 billion in 2017 and with both Vietnam and India on a strong growth path, this trend will continue.

Speking about Indian cooperation in field of agriculture in Vietnam, Kovind said agriculture has been a key sector of our cooperation involving trade, investment and training and India feels privileged to have supported the Vietnamese agricultural revolution through the establishment of the Cuu Long Rice Research Institute. Kovind also expressed his happiness over the popularity of Yoga in Vietnam and hailed the role of Indian IT professionals and technology entrepreneurs who are helping build digital pathways in Vietnam.

The President will be on a four-day Australia tour from November 21 during which he will discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties with top Australian leaders. He will arrive at Sydney from Hanoi (Vietnam) to visit Sydney and Melbourne on an invitation from Governor General Peter Cosgrove.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday visited My Son temple complex in Vietnam which houses Hindu deities.

India and Vietnam have a Strategic comprehensive partnership and deep civilization linkages as well as regular high-level visits.

