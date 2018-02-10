Goa town and country planning Minister Vijai Sardesai stated that the domestic tourists visiting Goa are scum of the earth and not top-end tourists. The Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader Sardesai said that the Indian tourists are making it difficult for the government to address the issue of garbage. The minister said that they cannot make Goa another Gurugram and further blamed north Indians for the problems faced by Goa today.

Attacking the north Indian tourists over their behaviour in Goa, town and country planning minister Vijai Sardesai criticised the domestic tourists visiting Goa and further termed them as ‘scum of the earth’. Addressing a gathering at Goa Biz Fest 2018, Sardesai stated that currently, the domestic tourists visiting Goa is almost the six times as compared with the previous numbers. Slamming the tourists visiting Goa, Vijai Sardesai said, “The domestic tourists are not the top-end tourists, but scum of the earth”.

Highlighting the biggest issue of garbage disposal faced by Goa, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader Sardesai said that the Indian tourists are making it difficult for the government to address the issue of garbage. Blaming North Indian for all the problems faced by Goa, the minister said, “We cannot make Goa another Gurugram. The north Indian states are responsible for the problems that Goa has today.” Hinting that North Indians are responsible for the deteriorating condition of Goa, Vijai Sardesai said, “The people coming from those states actually want to recreate Haryana in Goa”.

Speaking to at the event, Goa town and country planning minister Vijai Sardesai also criticised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s policy of bringing over 1.2 crore tourists from other parts to Goa. The Minister further stated that a huge footfall from the North Indians in the state was making it difficult for Goa to address the issue of cleanliness and also garbage disposal. Throwing light on the rising amount of garbage found on beaches and on city roads, Sardesai said that since the vacation span of the tourists is very brief, it is extremely hard to educate them about keeping Goa clean. Criticising the domestic tourists, the leader said, “How are you going to control these people? The north Indian states are responsible for the problems that Goa has today. The people coming from those states actually want to recreate Haryana in Goa”.

He further claimed that some strict laws are needed in the state that will tax the people and will further compel them to follow the law to keep the state clean and garbage free.