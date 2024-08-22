Vijay Emphasizes Unity For Tamil Nadu’s Development After Unveiling Party Flag

After unveiling the flag and symbol of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party on Thursday, actor and TVK chief Vijay emphasized the importance of unity for the development of Tamil Nadu.

“I know you are all eagerly awaiting our first state conference. Preparations are underway, and I will announce it very soon. Before that, I proudly unveiled our party’s flag today. We will work together for the development of Tamil Nadu,” the TVK chief said.

Before unveiling the party flag, the actor-turned-politician read a pledge, affirming his commitment to upholding the principle of equality for all living beings.

“We will always honor the fighters who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of our country and the countless soldiers who tirelessly fought for the rights of our people from Tamil soil. I will work to eliminate differences based on caste, religion, gender, and place of birth, create awareness among the people, and strive for equal opportunities and rights for all. I solemnly affirm that I will uphold the principle of equality for all living beings,” reads the pledge that the actor-politician had his cadre take.

Earlier, in a press statement released in Tamil on Wednesday, the star actor said, “It is a great blessing when every day brings a new direction and force in history. August 22, 2024, is a day given to us by God and nature as such a blessing. It is the day when the flag, the main symbol of our Tamil Nadu Victory Club, will be introduced.”

“Working for the welfare of Tamil Nadu, we will introduce our heroic flag—the victory flag—which will become the symbol of our state. Tomorrow, at our headquarters secretariat, we will release the association flag song. I am pleased to announce that we are hoisting the club flag,” the statement added.

Actor Vijay entered politics and announced the name of his party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam, in February of this year.

(With ANI Inputs)

