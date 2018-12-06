Vijay Mallya extradition case: In an early morning tweet on Thursday, December 6, businessman Vijay Mallya rejected any links between his purported settlement offer to banks or the forthcoming court verdict on his extradition and British national, an alleged businessman in the AgustaWestland scam Christian Michel.

Vijay Mallya extradition case: Day after businessman Vijay Mallya persuaded Indian authorities to accept his statement offer, in an early morning tweet on Thursday, December 6, he rejected any links between his purported settlement offer to banks or the forthcoming court verdict on his extradition and British national, alleged businessman in the AgustaWestland scam Christian Michel, who was brought back to India on Tuesday.

In the tweet, he reiterated his stance and requested the banks to accept his offer with the repayment of 100 % of the principal amount he owes to them. He further said he wants to end the narrative which states he stole the money. In a series of tweets, on Wednesday he appealed the same to the banks and said the huge loans were taken to keep the then Kingfisher Airlines stable.

Respectfully to all commentators, I cannot understand how my extradition decision or the recent extradition from Dubai and my settlement offer are linked in any way. Wherever I am physically,my appeal is “Please take the money”. I want to stop the narrative that I stole money — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) December 6, 2018

Meanwhile, during a hearing in London which started in December last year, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service, that represents India to extradite Mallya, claimed that the liquor baron had never really intended to repay the loans and had used purported grounds to acquire them. He further said that the loans were used for other purposes than managing staggered Airlines.

While the fugitive businessman suggested that due to outstanding oil prices his Airlines had faced difficulties and to mount losses he had to borrow the money from the banks which were used to make the Airlines functional.

Mallya and his Kingfisher Airlines had availed huge loans from a consortium of banks. Following which, he fled from India in 2016 which resulted in banks coming together to take a legal action against him and to recover a huge amount of more than 9,000 crores.

