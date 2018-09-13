Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has come out in the defence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after Congress demanded latter's resignation over Mallya-Jaitley Parliament meeting. Nirmala Sitharama has termed Congress' move to demand FM Jaitley's resignation as motivated.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has come out in the defence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after Congress demanded latter’s resignation over Mallya-Jaitley Parliament meeting. Nirmala Sitharama has termed Congress’ move to demand FM Jaitley’s resignation as motivated. On Wednesday, Vijay Mallya in a sensational claim said that he had met FM Jaitley in the Parliament to settle matters before he left India.

After Vijay Mallya’s claim, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and demanded his resignation for not revealing that he had met Mallya earlier. However, now speaking in Jaitley’s defence, Nirmala Sitharaman added that Vijay Mallya’s brief conversation with Jaitley in a corridor of Parliament was not of any merit. The issues is being played up by the Congress party.

Giving clarification on Mallya’s claim, Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that him meeting Mallya in the Parliament was not a formal meeting. FM Jaitley said, “I have never given Mallya any appointment to meet me. However, since he was a Rajya Sabha MP, he once misused his privilege while I was walking out of the House to my room.”

On the Rafale deal issue, Nirmala Sitharaman while speaking to a news agency on Wednesday said that deal for procurement of 126 Rafale jets under UPA fell through as HAL did not have required capability to produce them. Hitting out at Congress which has levelled corruption charges on the present BJP-led government over Rafale deal, Sitharaman said that it’s Congress’ strategy to deflect attention from UPA govt’s cronyism and favouritism.

Further talking about why the Rafale deal under the UPA government couldn’t be finalised, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that unprecedented intervention by then Defence Minister AK Antony when Rafale deal was being finalised was the key reason why it did not go through. She added that Dassault Aviation, makers of Rafale, felt the cost of jets will escalate significantly if they are produced in India.

