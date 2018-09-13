Congress addressed a counter press briefing and attacked Arun Jaitley for lying about his meet with Vijay Mallya. Addressing the media, Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that they have the evidence that will unmask Arun jaitley and prove that he had lied about his meeting with Vijay Mallya.

Just a few moments after BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra criticised Congress over its governance and termed the former finance minister, P Chidambaram as a friend and philosopher of Black money, Congress addressed a counter press briefing and attacked Arun Jaitley for lying about his meet with Vijay Mallya. Addressing the media, Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that they have the evidence that will unmask Arun Jaitley and prove that he had lied about his meeting with Vijay Mallya. As per current reports, a UK court is hearing the extradition petition filed by the CBI.

Congress MP from Uttar Pradesh PL Punia claimed that Arun Jaitley had met Vijay Mallya on March 1, 2016 at the Central Hall Meeting. Daring the BJP, Punia further demanded the CCTV footage of the Central Hall on March 1. He added that he will resign from politics if he is proven wrong. Punia added that if he is right Jaitley should step down from his post. Punia added that he was a witness to the meeting that took place between Arun Jaitley and Vijay Mallya. He added that the meeting lasted 20 minutes.

Arun Jaitly is lying. I saw him having prolonged meeting in Central Hall of Parliament about two days before he was allowed to escape from India. Choukidar is not only Bhagidar but also Gunahagar. @INCIndia @INCChhattisgarh https://t.co/VJkDk1ZCkK — P L Punia (@plpunia) September 12, 2018

Joining the chorus, Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked Arun Jaitley and said that the finance minister writes about everything in his blogs but failed to mention his encounter with Vijay Mallya. Gandhi further stated that Jaitley was lying when he said that he only spoke to Mallya for a few minutes.

Rahul Gandhi further accused BJP leader Arun Jaitley of colluding in fleeing a criminal from the country.

Refuting Vijay Mallya’s claim, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that Mallya’s claim is factually false. Arun Jaitley further claimed that he had never given any appointments to Vijay Mallya

