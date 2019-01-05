Vijay Mallya becomes first fugitive economic offender: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya has been declared a fugitive economic offender by Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai. The government is now allowed to confiscate his properties in the country under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018, new anti-fraud law.

Vijay Mallya becomes first fugitive economic offender: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya has been declared a fugitive economic offender by Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai. The government is now allowed to confiscate his properties in the country under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018, new anti-fraud law. The special anti-money laundering court was hearing an application by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED had sought directions from the court to declare Mallya a fugitive economic offender.

The special PMLA court also refused Mallya’s application to stay the order to give him some time to appeal. According to the new law, a fugitive economic offender is a person against who an arrest warrant has been issued in respect for his and her involvement in economic offences involving at least Rs 100 crore and has left India so as to avoid criminal prosecution.

Mallya, who is wanted for defaulting on Rs 9,000 crore in loans to his failed Kingfisher Airlines, was arrested in the United Kingdom last year and immediately granted bail. A UK court said last month said Mallya can be extradited to India to face fraud investigations.

Last month, Vijay Mallya had offered to pay back the full amount of the loan he owes multiple banks.

