Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday shunned the allegations made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi regarding the downgrading of Look-out circular (LOC) against liquor baron Vijay Mallya. The Bureau reiterated that their decision to change the LOC against Vijay Mallya was taken because at the time the CBI did not have sufficient evidence to arrest him.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday shunned the allegations made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi regarding the downgrading of Look-out circular (LOC) against liquor baron Vijay Mallya. The Bureau reiterated that their decision to change the LOC against Vijay Mallya was taken because at the time the CBI did not have sufficient evidence to arrest him. Earlier in the day, Congress scion Gandhi took to his Twitter handle and accused CBI Jt. Director, A K Sharma of weakening the LOC against Mallya and allowing him to escape. In his tweet, he also alleged that Sharma was also the officer in charge when Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi few away from the country.

In the statement issued as a response to the media queries, the CBI said that it was not Sharma who took decision individually but was taken at the appropriate level as a part of the process. The CBI also claimed that it was almost a month after Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi leaving the country, the bureau received the complaint from PNB against the duo.

It said that an immediate action was taken by the bureau after the complaint was received from the bank. Therefore, the CBI concluded that it is quite impossible to accuse a CBI officer of having any hand in their fleeing the country.

CBI Jt. Director, A K Sharma, weakened Mallya’s “Look Out” notice, allowing Mallya to escape. Mr Sharma, a Gujarat cadre officer, is the PM’s blue-eyed-boy in the CBI. The same officer was in charge of Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi’s escape plans. Ooops…

investigation! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 15, 2018

ALSO READ: PM Modi-Jaitley economy review meeting LIVE updates: Finance Minister says demonetisation was an anti-black money measure

Meanwhile, the suspense over whether fugitive liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya will be sent back to India to face fraud charges continues to remain as a UK Court on Wednesday extended its verdict to December 10.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More