The CBI in 2015 asked the UK immigration authorities to downgrade Vijay Mallya's look out circular (LOC) from “detain” to “inform”. The Congress president Rahul Gandhi has alleged collusion on part of the government in the downgrade of the LOC against Mallya after the embattled liquor baron himself claimed to have met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to settle matters before he fled.

With the Congress and BJP at loggerheads over who met whom a bigger question has come to light that needs clarity. According to reports, the CBI in 2015 asked the UK immigration authorities to downgrade Vijay Mallya’s look out circular (LOC), which was issued on October 16, 2015, from “detain” to “inform”. The Congress president Rahul Gandhi has alleged collusion on part of the government in the downgrade of the LOC against Mallya after the embattled liquor baron himself claimed to have met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to settle matters before he fled.

Let’s track the entire case from the start

On July 29 2015, the CBI registered a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against Vijay Mallya following a nationwide uproar over loan defaults by Kingfisher. However, the FIR was based on “source information” as per a report in The Indian Express. Then on October 16, 2015, the CBI sent a LOC to the UK immigration department asking them to detain Mallya, who was then about to arrive there. Now, as per reports, the immigration authorities informed CBI that Mallya was to arrive there on November 23 2015. Notably, CBI now asked immigration authorities to downgrade his LoC from “detain” to “inform” on arrival.

Mallya made a lot of trips then between India and London. As per an Indian Express report, after November 23, 2015 trip, Mallya again made a trip to London on December 1 and returned to India on December 7, and then was questioned by CBI on December 9, 10 and 11.

Following these trips after dilution of LOC, Mallya left for the UK on December 23 and returned on February 2. He made another trip to London and then returned. Vijay Mallya finally left for London on March 2 and has been there since.

On being asked about the downgrade of LOC the CBI said that they had no substantial proof against Mallya back then. “We were still in the initial stage of the probe. All documents had not been obtained. No bank had even approached us with a complaint till then. We believed that Mallya would cooperate better with the probe if he was not arrested,” a CBI source was quoted by The Indian Express on LOC dilution.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More