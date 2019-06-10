Vijay Mallya at The Oval: Former liquor baron Vijay Mallya has been on the run since he was booked for money laundering in India. At the India vs Australia match on June 9, 2019, Mally could be seen cheering for Team India as he posted pictures with his son Siddhartha Mallya enjoying the match.

Vijay Mallya at The Oval: Indian fugitive former liquor baron Vijay Mallya was welcomed with ‘chor hai’ chants on the day of India versus Australia match that took place yesterday i.e. June 9, 2019, at The Oval sports ground. Amid the slogans, Mallya, who managed to speak to the media said he wanted to ensure that his mother didn’t get hurt because of the crowd. He is out on bail in the UK and is wanted in India for money laundering and fraud amounting to Rs. 9,000 crore.

A video showing people shouting ‘chor hai’ at Mallya surfaced online after news agency ANI posted it. In the video, the former Kingfisher boss can be seen leaving the ground with his mother while people taunt him for his fraudulent conduct towards his country. Some of them said, ‘be a man, apologise to the country’.

#WATCH London, England: Vijay Mallya says, "I am making sure my mother doesn't get hurt", as crowd shouts "Chor hai" while he leaves from the Oval after the match between India and Australia. pic.twitter.com/ft1nTm5m0i — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019

Mally made it to headlines immediately after he posted a picture with his son Siddhartha Mallya from the ground where India and Australia were playing against each other. The picture immediately grabbed eyeballs given Mallya nowadays avoid public appearances after he was booked for money laundering in India, followed by fleeing the country.

Mallya is currently undergoing trial in the UK High Court against his extradition order in signed off by UK home secretary Sajid Javid in February. He has been given July 2 as the date for a brief hearing to convince a High Court judge that he should be given permission to proceed to a full-blown appeal against Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court ruling last December in favour of his extradition to India.

The judge had said that there was clear evidence of dispersal and misapplication of the loan funds and accepted a prima facie case of fraud and a conspiracy to launder money against Mallya, as presented by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on behalf of the Indian authorities.

