Extending sympathies to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya hit back at the Centre for allegedly discriminating between state-owned and private airlines. Criticising Indian government, Mallya tweeted that he felt sorry to see such a large private airline on the brink of failure and how the government was using 35K crores of public funds to bail out Air India. Just being a Public Sector Unit (PSU) is no excuse for discrimination, tweeted Mallya.

Mallya further tweeted that it was because of his investment into Kingfisher that the airline grew to become India’s largest and most awarded airlines. Referring to his 100 per cent payback offer, Mally said despite offering a complete pay back he was criminally charged by the Indian government.

Even though Jet was a major competitor to Kingfisher at the time I feel sorry to see such a large private airline on the brink of failure when Government used 35K crores of public funds to bail out Air India. Just being a PSU is no excuse for discrimination. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 16, 2019

Attacking media, Mally said every time he was willing to pay back to the PSU Banks, media dubbed him as being spooked of extradition from the U.K. to India. The tweet also read that he was willing to pay either way, whether he was in London or in an Indian jail, and questioned banks about why they were not accepting the money he offered first.

Expressing solidarity with former Jet owner Naresh Goyal, Mallya tweeted that they were fierce competitors, but India should be extremely proud of the founding members i.e., Naresh and Neeta Goyal behind India’s biggest airline.

Every time I say that I am willing to pay 100 percent back to the PSU Banks, media say I am spooked, terrified etc of extradition from the U.K. to India. I am willing to pay either way whether I am in London or in an Indian Jail. Why don’t Banks take the money I offered first ? — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) April 16, 2019

Mallya had last week submitted a renewal application appealing against his extradition to India in the UK High Court. The former liquor baron is accused of fraud and money laundering charges worth Rs 9,000 crores in India.

