The suspense over whether fugitive liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya will be sent back to India to face fraud charges continues to remain as a UK Court on Wednesday extended its verdict to December 10. England’s Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said that the court will decide on December 10 that whether the bigwig will be sent to India to face prosecution on charges of fraud and money laundering. During the hearing, the court also looked at the step by step video of the Barrack 12 of Arthur Road Jail where the businessman is expected to be lodged once after he is extradited.

During the hearing, Vijay Mallya’s lawyer claimed that the CBI has threatened the Indian banks to register charges against Vijay Mallya. The lawyer also claimed that even the CBI has been forced to file charges. Vijay Mallya has challenged the CBI request to extradite him alleging that the condition of Indian jails is inhumane.

