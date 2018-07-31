Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, who has been fighting extradition case was granted bail by Westminister Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. Vijay Mallya had attended the proceedings of the court along with his son Siddharth. The next hearing in the matter will take place on September 12.

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya, who has been fighting extradition case was granted bail by Westminister Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Vijay Mallya had attended the proceedings of the court along with his son Siddharth. The next hearing in the matter will take place on September 12. Vijay Mallya has been wanting by the Indian law enforcement agencies on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to Rs 9000 crore. Earlier giving out his reasons not to come back to India, Mallya during a UK court hearing in relation to his extradition case said that the condition of Indian jails was not good therefore he would not return to India. Following Mallya allegation that there was no natural light or fresh air in Indian jails, a UK court judge asked the Indian authorities for a video of jail.

An extradition warrant against Vijay Mallya has been active since April 2017. Speaking on the charges that Mallya is facing, he said that he was not guilty and it was the job of the court to decide. Meanwhile, during the hearing, a joint team of Indian investigation agencies including Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) was present at the Westminster Magistrates’ court.

However, even before the hearing commenced in the extradition case, Vijay Mallya said that he will clear all the dues. Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya has been accused of defrauding a consortium of public sector banks and money laundering. Mallya’s case is being taken as per Indian-UK extradition treaty after Indian agencies requested the British High Commission in February 2017.

Vijay Mallya has been staying in UK since 2016 ever since he left India after his airline business came under the burden of Rs 9000 crore loans under a consortium of banks. Vijay Mallya case has been repeatedly used as a political issue by political parties in the country and raked at the time of elections.

