In an attempt to convince the UK court for Vijay Mallya's extradition, the Central Bureau of Investigation has submitted a video footage of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. It comes weeks after Westminster Magistrate's Court in London requested India to compile a detailed video of barrack 12 where Mallya will be lodged after his extradition.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has submitted a video footage of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail to a United Kingdom court, in response to Vijay Mallya’s allegations that jail doesn’t have any natural light. The Westminster Magistrate’s Court in London had requested India to compile a detailed video of barrack 12 after Mallya complained about conditions of Indian Jail. The 8-minute video shows that Mallya’s barrack has a washing area, a personal toilet and a television set. After his extradition, the liquor baron Vijay Mallya will be lodged in barrack 12 of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail.

Updating……….

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More