The Central Bureau of Investigation has submitted a video footage of Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail to a United Kingdom court, in response to Vijay Mallya’s allegations that jail doesn’t have any natural light. The Westminster Magistrate’s Court in London had requested India to compile a detailed video of barrack 12 after Mallya complained about conditions of Indian Jail. The 8-minute video shows that Mallya’s barrack has a washing area, a personal toilet and a television set. After his extradition, the liquor baron Vijay Mallya will be lodged in barrack 12 of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail.
Updating……….