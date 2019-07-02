The UK court is hearing the plea filed by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya's against his extradition. The hearing is underway at the UK court right now and before entering the court today Mallya said that he will return to India if asked to do so.

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya on Tuesday got permission from the High Court in London to appeal against the extradition orders. According to the reports, the High Court in London today turned down the orders approved by the Royal Courts of Justice earlier and allowed Mallya to challenge his extradition. The hearing is being held at the courtroom number 3. Mallaya has challenged his extradition which was signed by the UK Home Secretary following India’s request to handover him as he is facing allegations of money laundering and bank frauds worth Rs 9, 000 crores.

Vijay Mallya’s permission to appeal against the extradition case has been approved by the Royal Courts of Justice,London. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/5wzU0KzVpK — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

The liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya’s team of layers had appealed against the extradition orders and the hearing is underway. The 63-year-old businessman while entering the court today said that he will return to India if the authorities will ask him to do so.

In reply to a question that if this is his last chance, accused Mallya said maybe or may not be. Everything will be clear after the hearing. It said that if Mallya’s request will be rejected today then his extradition may take place in the next 28 days.

Representatives from the Indian High Commission in London were present in court to observe the proceedings. Vijay Mallya was accompanied by his son Sidharth and partner Pinky Lalwani, along with the team of lawyers who arrived to defend him.

In the starting comments, the defence team reiterated that many arguments were laid out during the hearing in the extradition trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last year. The defence simply called the Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot’s ruling as plain wrong and requested to turn down the decision.

Earlier on March 2, 2016, CEO of Kingfisher Air Lines had fled from India to the UK following a look-out circular was put up by the CBI in thousands of crores fraud case.

