Indian businessman Vijay Mallya was again called to United Kingdom’s Westminster Magistrate Court for a hearing in his ongoing extradition trial. Mallya is facing charges in money laundering case amounting to Rs 9,000 crore. Today's hearing comes days after the Indian government's High Court appeal against a previous Westminster Magistrates' Court extradition ruling that had been denied. The court is expected to pronounce the final verdict in the case on July 11.

According to a report, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot of the Westminster Magistrates’ Court, U.K., will consider some additional material sought from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and will pronounce the judgment on July 11. Notably, CPS is the body who is arguing the matter on the behalf of the Indian government. As per the rules, if the judicature gave a verdict in favour of the Indian government, the UK home secretary will be given only two months to sign Mallya’s extradition order. However, both the sides will have the chance to appeal to the higher court in the UK against the Magistrates’Court verdict. Today’s hearing comes days after the Indian government’s High Court appeal against a previous Westminster Magistrates’ Court extradition ruling that had been denied.

Reportedly, during the last hearing, the judicature said that it is the Indian banks that are at fault. “There are clear signs that the banks seem to have gone against their own guidelines (in sanctioning some of the loans)”. The judge also directed the Indian authorities to explain the case against some of the bank officials involved because that relates to the conspiracy allegations against Mallya”.

Notably, there are many other businessmen who have absconded from India after extorting money from banks and other private institutions. For instance, diamond merchant Nirav Modi case that has allegedly defrauded one of India’s largest banks of more than a billion dollars and has fled to Hong Kong.

