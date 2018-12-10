The UK based Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday will deliver its verdict on whether Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya will be extradited to India or not. Earlier in November, he was declared an absconder by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court. He had already been declared a proclaimed offender in June the same year.

The UK based Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday will deliver its verdict on whether Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya will be extradited to India or not. Mallya has contested his extradition on grounds that the case smacked of political motivation and the loans that he has been accused of defrauding were sought to keep his now-defunct airline Kingfisher afloat.

Mallya is facing loan default case to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore, money laundering and diversion of loan money. India’s Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation have filed separate cases of loan default against Mallya.

Last week in a series of Tweet, Mallya contended that he had offered to repay 100% of what he owned. He said that he was being framed as fugitive even though his United Breweries contributed “handsomely” to state exchequers.

During the trial, Vijay Mallya’s defence team has claimed that a consortium of Indian banks, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), rejected an offer by the liquor baron in early 2016 to pay back nearly 80 per cent of the principal loan amount owed to them.

