The fugitive liquor baron, Vijay Mallya who is facing extradition trial in money laundering case, appeared in a London Court for closing arguments on Tuesday. A joint team of investigation agencies, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), will also be present during the hearing of the case in the Westminster Magistrates’ court.

Before the court’s ruling in the case, Mallya again reiterated that he will settle all dues.

Both the sides will make oral submissions before Judge Emma Arbuthnot. Chief Magistrate at Westminster Magistrate Court, had initially pointed towards written submissions but the defence had expressed eagerness for an oral hearing, pointing to the significant public interest in the hearing.

The Extradition hearings were initiated in December last year and have focussed on the series of loans from IDBI Bank to Kingfisher airline from the way they were obtained to how they were obtained.

Vijay Mallya stands accused of defrauding the consortium of public sector banks and money laundering, though during the hearings the prosecution focussed mostly on the issue of fraud.

Earlier, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh had told parliament that the process to extradite Mallya was going as per the India-UK extradition treaty.

A formal request was handed by the ministry to the British High Commission in New Delhi in February last year.

