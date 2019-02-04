Vijay Mallya has been staying in the United Kingdom ever since a consortium of banks began legal proceedings against him in 2016 regarding fraudulent loans worth Rs 9,000 crore. Since he fled the country, the Indian government has been incessantly trying to get the liquor baron extradited to India and after a long-drawn legal battle, the UK government has finally given a green signal to his return to India.

Vijay Mallya extradition: Twitterati laud PM Modi, take dig at Mallya with these funny memes

The United Kingdom Home Secretary on Monday signed on the orders approving the extradition of Vijay Mallya to India. The legal team of Vijay Mallya has confirmed that they will file an appeal against the order, nevertheless, there was a genuine feeling of buoyancy among the Indian masses on social media. The social media users lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cracking the whip against the former chief of now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

While the news was doing rounds on social media, this is how Twitterati reacted on Vijay Mallya’s potential extradition:

Reaction of PNB,SBI and BOI after learning that UK approved #Vijaymallya 's extradition !#ModiGetsMallya pic.twitter.com/CnXYiqAhCK — The Notorious B.E.E 🐝🐝 (@chatpataka100) February 4, 2019

Finally it's time for Indian Banks to say : E Vijay maal laa 😋 #VijayMallya — Sheetal Mishra 🌼 (@itssitu) February 4, 2019

SBI Bank Employees after they came to know about #Vijaymallya's extradition order to India.#MallyaComingBack pic.twitter.com/Z1f9Q6cw3a — Certified Engineer (@Engihumor) February 4, 2019

India to Modi after he gets #VijayMallya pic.twitter.com/XIdEQHG0t4 — Anshuman Mishra (@Anshuman86m) February 4, 2019

Vijay Mallya will pay up the entire amount. This is Narendra Modi govt. They will not leave anyone who has cheated Indian public. UPA gave loans. Modi is recovering. 🙏Ajab desh ki gazab Katha. — Ashu (@muglikar_) February 4, 2019

