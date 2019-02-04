The United Kingdom Home Secretary on Monday signed on the orders approving the extradition of Vijay Mallya to India. The legal team of Vijay Mallya has confirmed that they will file an appeal against the order, nevertheless, there was a genuine feeling of buoyancy among the Indian masses on social media. The social media users lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cracking the whip against the former chief of now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.
Vijay Mallya has been staying in the United Kingdom ever since a consortium of banks began legal proceedings against him in 2016 regarding fraudulent loans worth Rs 9,000 crore. Since he fled the country, the Indian government has been incessantly trying to get the liquor baron extradited to India and after a long-drawn legal battle, the UK government has finally given a green signal to his return to India.
While the news was doing rounds on social media, this is how Twitterati reacted on Vijay Mallya’s potential extradition:
Leave a Reply