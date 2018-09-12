Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya on Wednesday stoked a controversy after he claimed that he met the Finance Minister to "settle matters" before he fled to the United Kingdom.

Sixty-two-year-old Mallya was in the UK since March 2016 and he was arrested by the Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant on April 18

The fugitive liquor baron is wanted in India in connection with cases of fraud and money laundering to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. Mallya is fighting his extradition to India saying that Indian jails do not have proper air and light. However, the CBI has submitted an 8-minute video of Barrack Number 12 of the Arthur Road jail where Mallya upon his extradition might land.

Intrestingly, last month, Congress president had alleged that Mallya had met some BJP leaders before he fled and BJP was going easy on some businessmen like Mallya.

“Before Mallya left India, he met senior BJP leaders. That is documented. I won’t name them,” Rahul Gandhi had said.

