Liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday released a letter written to PM in 2016 to explain his side of the story. He issued a statement along with the letter saying he has been made a poster boy of banking defaults despite him making every possible effort to repay creditors. The letter released reads that he has filed an application before Karnataka High Court to sell his assets worth Rs 139 billion to repay the PSBs.

A week after Enforcement Directorate filed an application seeking to declare Vijay Mallya a ‘fugitive economic Ordinance’, Mallya on Tuesday released his letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 15, 2016 to explain his side of the story. The letter reads that along with United Breweries Holdings Limited he has filed an application before the Karnataka High court to sell his assets worth Rs 139 billion under judicial supervision to repay creditors and PSBs.

Mallya, along with the release of the letter, said he was making efforts to settle his dues but he has been made the “poster boy” of bank default and a lightning rod of public anger.

