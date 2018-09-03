A special court on Monday granted fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya three weeks to file a reply to Enforcement Directorate's application seeking him to declare him a fugitive economic offender under the new Fugitive Offenders law.

Now as per the court's order, Mallya has to reply to ED's notice by September 24. The Court accepted his lawyer's argument that without getting all the exhibits along with the notice they will not be in a position to file their reply on ED's application.

During the hearing, ED argued that no more time can be given to Mallya. On this Mallya’s lawyer contended that he had not received some of the notices despite him having shared his Mauritius address with the ED, as per ANI.

