Saturday morning began with Vijay Mallya refuting the reports quoting Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials stating that the former liquor baron was attempting a plea bargain. Taking to his Twitter handle, Vijay Mallya requested the ED official to first go through the charge sheet filed in his case. He further added that he would be calling out the ED official in the court, where he had placed his assets, to verify the plea bargain theory. The following attack on the ED, came in after a media report claiming that the Central agency had quashed the offer made by Vijay Mallya. In the offer, Mallya had said that he would settle all his dues if all his seized assets were given back to him under plea bargaining and under the bid to support his cases against extradition from Britain to India.

The ED official who had made the claims earlier further refuted Vijay Mallya’s claims that he had submitted a copy of the affidavit before the Karnataka High Court last week. The official added that the Enforcement Directorate did not receive any copy.

The following developments come just a few hours after his luxury jet was auctioned to a US-based firm for Rs 35 crore. After failing to locate a buyer for several times, the jet was finally sold in its fourth attempt. The jet — Airbus A319-133C VT-VJM MSN 2650 — was reportedly auctioned by the liquidator attached to the High Court in Bengaluru.

The US-based Aviation Management Sales, LLC , had emerged as the highest bidder for Vijay Mallya’s luxurious jet. Previously, Mallya’s Goa house was also put out for auction. The following actions are being held to recover the dues and penalties that Vijay Mallya owes to the Income Tax department.

