Vijay Mallya says PM Narendra Modi has made him poster boy for Lok Sabha elections 2019 over bank defaults: Vijaya Mallya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned that the government has fully recovered from him what Mallya had owed to banks. Mallya is currently in the UK and has been trying to fend off India's attempts to bring him back to the country.

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya on Sunday attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making him the scapegoat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. The liquor baron said that it suits the BJP for saying that he ran away from the country while ignoring the fact that he has been living in London since 1992.

Vijaya Mallya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned that the government has fully recovered from him what Mallya had owed to banks. Mallya is currently in the UK and has been trying to fend off India’s attempts to bring him back to the country.

I humbly submit that my assertion that I am a poster boy is fully vindicated by the PM’s own statement about me (by name)that his Govt has recovered more than what I allegedly owe the Banks. Fact that I have been a UK resident since 1992 ignored. Suits the BJP to say I ran away. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 31, 2019

Prime Minister in a recent interview had expressed satisfaction over the fact that Mallya’s extradition process was in the last stage and the government has recovered money from him. He has said that Mallya owed banks Rs 9000 core and government has confiscated his properties worth Rs 14,000 crore from various locations.

Mallya is facing money laundering charges in a Rs 9,000 crore loan default case for his now grounded Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.

The business tycoon also said that he has become poster boy fully as Prime Minister Narendra Modi always managed to make his name for bank defaults.

Vijay Mallya had earlier offered banks to pay the debit of national carrier Jet Airways after its chairman stepped down. He had also to offered banks before this to pay back the full amount of the principal loan he owes multiple banks.

The liquor baron had written a letter to PM Modi earlier this year, he has said that he was making every attempt to settle his dues but has been portrayed as the poster boy of bank defaults in India.

Mallya has a huge loan from various banks before fleeing India in March 2016 when banks initiated legal proceedings to recover their loans of more than Rs 9,000 crore.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More