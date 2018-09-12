Vijay Mallya case: The UK Court will be seeing an 8-minute video of Barrack Number 12 of the Arthur Road jail submitted by a CBI team in August 2018 while hearing the extradition case of fugitive Mallya. The video that shows the facilities present at the Barrack No 12 was shot on the orders by the UK Court.

Coming out as a fresh development in Vijay Mallya’s extradition case, the Westminster Magistrates Court in London said that it will be pronouncing its verdict regarding embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, today. The following development may come only if the Westminster Magistrates Court expresses its satisfaction over the video document submitted by the CBI. The UK Court will be seeing an 8-minute video of Barrack Number 12 of the Arthur Road jail submitted by a CBI team in August 2018 while hearing the extradition case of fugitive Mallya. The video that shows the facilities present at the Barrack No 12 was shot on the orders by the UK Court.

The investigating agency, CBI will also be present at the UK Court during the hearing. As per current reports, Vijay Mallya has offered settlements and is said to be ready to pay dues. Talking to media, with his usual smile, Vijay Mallya claimed that everybody gets paid off.

If the UK Court passes the order in support of the agencies, Vijay Mallya will be extradited to India and will be lodged at Barrack Number 12 at Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail.

Sixty-two-year-old Mallya was in the UK since March 2016 and he was arrested by the Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant on April 18. However, he was soon granted bail by the court.

Vijay Mallya will be the second person to be extradited from the UK after Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel was sent to India October 2017 to face trial in connection with his alleged involvement in the post-Godhra riots of 2002.

