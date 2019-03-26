Mallya has tweeted that he has placed liquid assets before the Karnataka High Court to pay off the PSU banks and all other creditors. He has questioned banks for not taking his money that will save Jet Airways from the crises. Mallya had left India in 2016 owing more than Rs 9,000 crore after defaulting on loan payments to state-owned banks.

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday slammed Union government for playing double standards over the national carrier Jet Airways. The government had announced that lenders will infuse Rs 1,500 crore to save Jet Airways from the crisis. Vijay Mallya has urged banks in a series of tweets to take his offer and save the cash-strapped airlines. Mallya has tweeted that he has placed liquid assets before the Karnataka High Court to pay off the PSU Banks and all other creditors. He has questioned banks for not taking his money that will save Jet Airways from the crises.

Mallya had left India in 2016 owing more than Rs 9,000 crore after defaulting on loan payments to state-owned banks and allegedly misusing the funds.

And I repeat once again that I have placed liquid assets before the Hon’ble Karnataka High Court to pay off the PSU Banks and all other creditors. Why do the Banks not take my money. It will help them to save Jet Airways if nothing else. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 26, 2019

Jet Airways founder and chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal had resigned from the board of directors of the cash-strapped which they founded 25 years ago. The exits came days after reports that the government has asked banks to bail out Jet Airways for the moment to prevent the airline from going bankrupt. As per reports, the lenders of Jet Airways forced Goyal to step down as Jet’s debt burden stands at around Rs 8,000 crore.

BJP spokesman eloquently read out my letters to PM Manmohan Singh and alleged that PSU Banks under the UPA Government had wrongly supported Kingfisher Airlines. Media decimated me for writing to the current PM. I wonder what has changed now under the NDA Government. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) March 25, 2019

Meanwhile, lenders including the Punjab National Bank (PNB) are expected to infuse Rs 750 crore to Jet Airways. Apart from that, Etihad also wants to infuse around 1,900 crores for a stake of 24.9 per cent.

Jet Airways has only 41 aircraft in its fleet for operations, out of around 120 planes and that there may be a further reduction in the fleet size and the number of flights. Goyal had started operating Jet Airways in 1993 with initial seed money from Tail Winds.

Owner of now defunct Kingfisher Airlines, Mallya had appealed to various Indian banks to accept his offer to pay back 100 per cent of the principal loan amount he owes to them. The controversial businessman, who is contesting India’s extradition bid in London courts, once again urged banks to take his money against the loans extended to his companies.

Kingfisher Airlines had collapsed in 2012 after a massive hue and cry with losses running into millions. Kingfisher’s bankruptcy caused job losses to thousands of people in the country.

