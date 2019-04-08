New Delhi: A UK high court on Monday rejected embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s appeal against his extradition to India, media reports said.

The order was passed on April 5 by Justice William Davis. The fugitive businessman will now face an oral hearing on his appeal.

Mallya had filed a written application in the high court seeking permission to appeal against an extradition order signed by the British home secretary in February this year.

Mallya, who is wanted in India to face trial in a Rs.9,000 crore loan default case, had escaped to London in 2016 fearing arrest. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are probing the case.

The 63-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss had been sanctioned a “living expense allowance” of 18,325.31 pounds a week, which he has offered to cut down to around 29,500 pounds a month.

“The appellant has five business days to apply for oral consideration. If a renewal application is made, it will be listed before a High Court judge and dealt with at a hearing,” ,” a spokesperson for the judiciary explained.

Mallya also has the option to appeal in the Supreme Court in the UK.

Earlier in March, Mallya had accused the PSU banks of being double standards after the lenders had decided to bailout cash-strapped Jet Airways.

In a series of tweets, Mallya had said that he wished the public sector banks had relented similarly while handling the loan default case of Kingfisher Airlines. “Happy to see that PSU banks have bailed out Jet Airways, saving jobs, connectivity and enterprise. Only wish the same was done for Kingfisher,” Mallya tweeted.

