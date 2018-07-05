The UK High Court on Thursday ordered the seizure of fugitive tycoon Vjay Mallya UK assets after a consortium of 13 Indian banks registered case against Vijay Mallya. The former liquor barron is fighting his extradition against law enforcement agencies in cases of money laundering and money which he owes to Indian banks, approximately Rs 9000 crore.

In a big win for the Indian banks against fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya, a UK court has ordered to seize liquor barron’s UK assets. Reports say that the UK High Court while ruling in favour of a consortium of 13 Indian banks in order to recover funds owed by the businessmen. The law enforcement agencies in India have been trying to bring back Vijay Mallya and have asked agencies in UK to cooperate with Indian agencies.

Following UK High Court’s order, the enforcement official in UK can not enter Vijay Mallya’s UK properties in Hertordshire, near London. Reports suggest that enforcement officers can now enter properties of Vijay Mallya based in UK after court’s order. The tycoon is fighting Indian authorities against his extradition for being charged in money laundering cases and the money which the liquor barron owes to Indian banks worth Rs 9000 crore.

According to UK court’s order, officers of the enforcement agency in UK could not enter Ladywalk, Queen Hoo Lane, Tewin, Welwyn and Bramble Lodge, Queen Hoo Lane, Tewin, Welwyn, including all outbuildings of Ladywalk and Bramble Lodge and carry their search, or take control, authority which belongs to the First Defendant (Vijay Mallya). The judgement was given by Justice Byran on June 26.

