South Superstar Vijay has dropped a hint to enter Tamil Nadu politics. During the music launch of his upcoming film 'Sarkar', actor Vijay said if he becomes the Chief Minister, he will work as a CM instead of acting like one. Actor Vijay added that he will root out corruption from Tamil Nadu if he becomes the CM in the future.

The south superstar Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, actor Vijay on Wednesday dropped a hint about making the debut in state politics. During the music launch of his upcoming film ‘Sarkar’ at the Sairam Engineering College in Chennai, the actor said if he becomes the Chief Minister of the State, he will work as a CM instead of acting like one.

Actor Vijay, who was hounded by BJP during Mersal makes his political ambitions clear and his comments have triggered a massive speculation in Tamilnadu politics. “If I become the Chief Minister, then I won’t just act like one, but will do my job with sincerity,” said Vijay.

The actor added that he would want to root out corruption from Tamil Nadu if he becomes the CM in the future. A source from the film industry told reporters that actor Vijay’s comment was an indirect attack on those actor turned politicians, who are not dedicating their complete time to politics either acting.

