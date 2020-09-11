The representatives of Eminent Sringeri Sarada Peetham have called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office regarding the inauguration of the Kumaraswamy Temple project.

The delegation met the Chief Minister here on Thursday gave a power point presentation of the Kumaraswamy Temple project being built under Kumara Viharam in the famous Shaivite shrine Srisailam. The place is an adobe of Lord Shiva in the dense Nallamala forest .

The project coming up in an extent of 16 acres is aimed at being completed by December 2022. The project is being taken up with the blessings and directions of Sringeri Saradadevi Peethadhipathi Sri Bharathi Tirtha Swamy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that spiritual and devotional feelings would help in a leading a peaceful life.

Minister Balineni Srinivs Reddy, YSRCP Parliamentary Party Chief MP V Vijaysai Reddy, V Prabhakar Reddy, Sringeri Sarada Peethadhipathi representatives and team of VB Technocrats were among those present on the occasion. They explained the upcoming temple and construction with the help of power point presentation.

