Vijaya Mallya extradition: The extradition order of Vijaya Mallya was signed by the United Kingdom Home Secretary on Monday. However, Mallya has been given 14 days to file an appeal against the order.

Vijaya Mallya extradition: The United Kingdom Home Office on Monday confirmed that the extradition of Vijay Mallya has been approved and the UK Home Secretary will sign the order later today. The liquor baron has 14 days to make an appeal to a higher court against the extradition order. It is also being reported that the legal team of Mallya will formally begin the appeal process. The former chief of the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines has been accused in fraud and money laundering case amounting to Rs 9,000 crore.

According to a report, the Indian government has taken note of the decision of the UK Home Secretary to sign on the order for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India. “While we welcome the UK Government’s decision in the matter, we await the early completion of the legal process for his extradition,” further said the report.

“On February 3, the Secretary of State, having carefully considered all relevant matters, signed the order for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India. Vijay Mallya is accused in India of conspiracy to defraud, making false representations and money laundering offences,” the UK Home Office spokesperson said, reported Times Now.

Vijay Mallya has been residing in the United Kingdom since 2016 when a consortium of banks began legal proceedings against him to recover the fraudulent loans. Last week, Mallya argued that the case against him has been politically motivated and he also claimed that his properties worth Rs 13,000 crore have confiscated by the Indian authorities yet he is being targeted by them.

