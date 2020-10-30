Sirimanotsavam, once the royal festival of Vijayanagaram king's family now its become the biggest festival of North Andhra Pradesh due mass participation. Ananda Gajapati Raju's second daughter Pusapati Urmila Gajapati alleged that MANSAS trust chairperson Sanchaita Gajapati insulted her and her mother during the festival so that they had to leave the festival in the middle.

Sirimanotsavam, once the royal festival of Vijayanagaram king’s family now its become the biggest festival of North Andhra Pradesh due mass participation. The annual Sirimanotsavam of the presiding deity of Vijayanagaram , Pydithalli Ammavaru. Except for ex-union minister Ashok Gajapati Raju this year whole royal family participated in the festival.

Ananda Gajapati Raju’s second daughter Pusapati Urmila Gajapati alleged that MANSAS trust chairperson Sanchaita Gajapati insulted her and her mother during the festival so that they had to leave the festival in the middle. She said that they were asked to leave the chairs on the fort of Vijayanagaram. It went viral but Sanchaitha Gajapati Raju said its a fake news and disinformation being spread by certain people regarding the Sirimanothsavam festival held at the Vizianagram Fort on 27th October 2020.

As is customary since the venue was the Fort, the Chairperson Mansas & her guests are allotted the first row to witness the ceremony. However, some extended family members walked in without prior intimation with an entourage of male chaperones and occupied the front two rows. Out of courtesy our Chairperson, Sanchaita Gajapati Raju garu, let them sit and added a chair for herself and was flanked by the Executive officer and the Correspondent of Mansas.

Also Read: Pak minister accepts country’s role in Pulwama attack; hails it as achievement under Imran Khan govt

Also Read: Three BJP workers killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

Sanchaita released a statement by saying ,”Ms Urmila and her mother who were sitting next to the EO watched the event for over 45 minutes and then left the venue but later informed the press that they were not given any seats and therefore left the festival mid way. They claimed that since they belong to the Royal family they had to be given the respect shown to the Maharanis and Princesses. this kind of feudal mindsets have no place in 21st century modern progressive democratic India, which is mandated by the principle of a government by the people, of the people and for the people. All respect and due courtesy to the guests were given to Urmila and her mother and her remarks of being humiliated because she had to sit next the Correspondent of the Trust is uncalled for. The Correspondent happens to be heading the educational institutes which is the primary mandate of the Trust. The petulant behavior of the young lady and her mother only underscores their arrogance, lack of empathy and insensitivity towards the common working class.”