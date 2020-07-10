The news of Vikas Dubey’s death sparked sharp attacks from almost all opposition parties. Opposition leaders questioned the authenticity of the encounter.

A huge political slugfest emerged over the death of gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in a police encounter today morning. The news of Vikas Dubey’s death sparked sharp attacks from almost all opposition parties. Opposition leaders united to slam the UP Government and CM Yogi Adityanath, questioning the authenticity of the encounter.

Samajwadi Party President, and former state CM, Akhilesh Yadav criticized the government, claiming that the encounter had saved the government from being overturned by ensuring that the secrets Dubey knows were buried with him.

दरअसल ये कार नहीं पलटी है, राज़ खुलने से सरकार पलटने से बचाई गयी है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 10, 2020

BSP supremo Mayawati demanded an SC monitored probe into the encounter.

1. कानपुर पुलिस हत्याकाण्ड की तथा साथ ही इसके मुख्य आरोपी दुर्दान्त विकास दुबे को मध्यप्रदेश से कानपुर लाते समय आज पुलिस की गाड़ी के पलटने व उसके भागने पर यूपी पुलिस द्वारा उसे मार गिराए जाने आदि के समस्त मामलों की माननीय सुप्रीम कोर्ट की निगरानी में निष्पक्ष जाँच होनी चाहिए। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 10, 2020

AICC secretary in-charge Priyanka Gandhi also took a sharp dig at the Yogi government. Slamming the Yogi Govt she said that ‘While the gangster is dead, what about those who provide him political patronage?’.

अपराधी का अंत हो गया, अपराध और उसको सरंक्षण देने वाले लोगों का क्या? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 10, 2020

Digvijay Singh, Congress leader, and Rajya Sabha MP, the same state from where Dubey was arrested on Thursday, slammed the UP government and said that the truth about Vikas Dubey’s connections with politicians, the police, and other government officials will now never be exposed.

जिसका शक था वह हो गया। विकास दुबे का किन किन राजनैतिक लोगों से, पुलिस व अन्य शासकीय अधिकारियों से उसका संपर्क था, अब उजागर नहीं हो पाएगा। पिछले 3-4 दिनों में विकास दुबे के 2 अन्य साथियों का भी एनकाउंटर हुआ है लेकिन तीनों एनकाउंटर का पैटर्न एक समान क्यों है? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 10, 2020

The Congress also demanded an investigation in the whole Kanpur incident. While TMC leader and MP Mahua Moitra said that in ‘Yogiji’s encounter raj, the only thing that is killed is justice, Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah jabbed the Yogi Govt online and tweeted that dead men tell no tales.

Only thing killed in Yogiji’s “encounter Raj” is justice! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 10, 2020

Dead men tell no tales #VikasDubey — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 10, 2020

Vikas Dubey was killed a week after he shot dead eight U.P Policemen in Kanpur. Dubey was killed early today when he was being taken by police from Ujjain to Kanpur. Five members of Vikas Dubey’s gang were already killed in separate encounters. The spate of these encounters and the manner in which they were conducted have left a lot of unanswered questions. Though, the UP police claim that the encounter took place after a road accident while Dubey was being taken to Kanpur.

