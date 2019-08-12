PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Dr Vikram Sarabhai's statue on his 100th birth anniversary in Ahmedabad today. Addressing the event, PM Modi said he is an inspiration for budding scientists, and the country has to take ahead the legacy of science and technology he left.

On the 100th birth anniversary of great Indian scientist Dr Vikram Sarabhai, who was also called the father of the Indian space program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a statue in Ahmedabad on Monday, August 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures from the inauguration event and said Dr Vikram Sarabhai was an outstanding scientist, whose contribution to the nation has been extremely rich.

Later, Prime Minister delivered a video message on this big occasion for Indian scientists. In his 10 minutes speech, Prime Minister hailed Dr Vikram Sarabhai and said he is a great inspiration for budding scientists. Prime Minister said the real tribute to the eminent scientist will be when the moon mission Vikram will land on the moon.

PM added that Dr Sarabhai was the man who enlightened the path of science and technology and pushed India to become a powerful country. He also remembered his predecessor Homi Bhabha and there was a vacuum in the world of Indian science after his death which was filled by Dr Sarabhai. Dr Vikram Sarabhai gave new dimensions to the world of science and technology by his great skills and ability to lead and achieve desires. “He has left a legacy of science and technology and we have to take it ahead,” PM Modi said.

Dr. Vikram Sarabhai was an outstanding scientist, whose contribution to the nation has been extremely rich. Today in Ahmedabad, a statue of Dr. Sarabhai was inaugurated in the presence of his family.

At the 100th birth anniversary event held in Ahmedabad, many dignitaries from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Atomic Energy (DOAE) and family members of Dr Vikram Sarabhai were present at the event.

