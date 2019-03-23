Filmfare Awards 2019: From Gulzar to Arijit Singh, winners so far: Filmfare Awards 2019 is currently underway at Mumbai’s Jio Garden. The names of winners were announced. Controversy gripped film Padmaavat has been awarded for Best Choreography.

Filmfare Awards 2019: From Gulzar to Arjit Singh, winners so far: The ceremony of 64th edition of Filmfare Awards 2019 is currently underway at Mumbai’s Jio Garden. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has bagged the Best Music Album for controvery gripped film Padmaavat. Horror film Tumbaad has received Best Production Design while. Biographical drama film Manto got an award for Best Costume. Meghna Gulzar directed Raazi has won awards in different categories. Lyricist Gulzar has been awarded for Ae Watan song, Singer Arijit Singh has won the Filmfare award in the category of Best Playback Singer (Male) and Shreya Ghoshal has received the award for her song Ghoomar in the female category.

Here is the list of winners:

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Shreya Ghoshal

Best Lyrics: Gulzar

Best Music Album: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

People’s Choice Award For Best Short Film: Plus Minus

Best Short Film in Fiction: Rogan Josh

Best Short Film in Non-Fiction: The Soccer City

Best Actor Female Short Film: Kirti Kulhari

Best Actor Male Short Film: Hussain Dalal

Best Editing: Pooja Ladha Surti

Best Action: Vikram Dahiya and Sunil Rodriguez

Best Background Score: Daniel B. George

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyothi D Tommaar

Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar

Best Costume: Sheetal Sharma

Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary, Rakesh Yadav

Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma

Best VFX: Red Chillies VFX

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Gajraj Rao

Critics Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ayushmann Khurrana

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sureka Sikri

Best Film: Raazi

Critics Best Film: Andhadhun

