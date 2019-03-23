Filmfare Awards 2019: From Gulzar to Arjit Singh, winners so far: The ceremony of 64th edition of Filmfare Awards 2019 is currently underway at Mumbai’s Jio Garden. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has bagged the Best Music Album for controvery gripped film Padmaavat. Horror film Tumbaad has received Best Production Design while. Biographical drama film Manto got an award for Best Costume. Meghna Gulzar directed Raazi has won awards in different categories. Lyricist Gulzar has been awarded for Ae Watan song, Singer Arijit Singh has won the Filmfare award in the category of Best Playback Singer (Male) and Shreya Ghoshal has received the award for her song Ghoomar in the female category.
Here is the list of winners:
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Arijit Singh
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Shreya Ghoshal
Best Lyrics: Gulzar
Best Music Album: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
People’s Choice Award For Best Short Film: Plus Minus
Best Short Film in Fiction: Rogan Josh
Best Short Film in Non-Fiction: The Soccer City
Best Actor Female Short Film: Kirti Kulhari
Best Actor Male Short Film: Hussain Dalal
Best Editing: Pooja Ladha Surti
Best Action: Vikram Dahiya and Sunil Rodriguez
Best Background Score: Daniel B. George
Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh Midya and Jyothi D Tommaar
Best Cinematography: Pankaj Kumar
Best Costume: Sheetal Sharma
Best Production Design: Nitin Zihani Choudhary, Rakesh Yadav
Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma
Best VFX: Red Chillies VFX
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Gajraj Rao
Critics Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Ayushmann Khurrana
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sureka Sikri
Best Film: Raazi
Critics Best Film: Andhadhun
Best Film: Raazi
Leave a Reply