The first to make their red-carpet appearance include Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khattar, Diana Penty, Dia Mirza, Aayush Sharma, Mouni Roy. To begin with, Sara looks promising in her golden lehenga topped with a dupatta. Her minimal make-up look completes her attire including her bouncy hairstyle. Talking about Sara's contemporary Jhanvi, well the Dhadak debutant looks breathtaking in a pastel coloured gown as she walked the red-carper making everyone go awe. Another one to grab attention is Mouni Roy who looks sizzling a shimmery black gown and her wavy hairstyle complements her look even further

Vimal Filmfare Awards 2019: The 64th edition of Hindi’s Cinema’s film festival has finally begun as actors walk the red-carpet. The night certainly will be a Bollywood-dose for all movie buffs. The red carpet is another important platform for our stars to outshine others and look their best, and not to everyone’s surprise, the stars are dazzling in their red-carpet looks.

The first to make their red-carpet appearance include Sara Ali Khan, Ishaan Khattar, Diana Penty, Dia Mirza, Aayush Sharma, Mouni Roy. To begin with, Sara looks promising in her golden lehenga topped with a dupatta. Her minimal make-up look completes her attire including her bouncy hairstyle. Talking about Sara’s contemporary Jhanvi, well the Dhadak debutant looks breathtaking in a pastel coloured gown as she walked the red-carper making everyone go awe. Another one to grab attention is Mouni Roy who looks sizzling a shimmery black gown and her wavy hairstyle complements her look even further.

Talking about guy-gang, Vicky Kaushal and Ishan Khattar look simple yet stunning. But stealing limelight, like always, is none other than Fashion Police’s favourite culprit Ranveer Singh. The actor is wearing a floral -pattern suit teamed-up with black bottoms, however, it’s his golden colour suit which is weirdly attractive. You like it or not, but this is how Ranveer Singh is, unique in his own ways, and yet awwdorable! And not to forget, everyone’s heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor too have arrived and the man looks subtle in a black western attire topped with a bow-tie.

Let’s take a look on who’s wearing what for the 64th edition of Filmfare Awards:

How to pose like a millennial boss at the red carpet? #IshaanKhatter shows us how at the #VimalFilmfareAwards. #VimalElaichi pic.twitter.com/2iQph96ms4 — Filmfare (@filmfare) March 23, 2019

You can never go wrong red lips and @imouniroy so rocking the look at the #VimalFilmfareAwards 2019. #VimalElaichi pic.twitter.com/6DLmvqog2n — Filmfare (@filmfare) March 23, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More