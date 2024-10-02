Home
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Vinesh Phogat Explains Why She Refused PM Modi's Call After Olympics Setback

Vinesh Phogat, Indian wrestler, who recently announced her retirement after being disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics, shared that she refused to engage in a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after her disqualification.

Vinesh Phogat Explains Why She Refused PM Modi’s Call After Olympics Setback

Vinesh Phogat, Indian wrestler, who recently announced her retirement after being disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics, shared that she refused to engage in a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after her disqualification. Phogat, now a Congress candidate for the Julana seat in the Haryana assembly elections, explained that she declined the call as she did not want her emotions and efforts to be used for political gains.

Conditions for the call

She revealed that although Indian officials informed her about the prime minister’s desire to speak with her, she chose not to proceed due to conditions imposed. The conditions stated that no one from her team could be present, while two individuals from the other side would record the conversation for social media. Phogat felt that this arrangement would make a mockery of her emotions and hard work on public platforms.

Vinesh Phogat also expressed that she would have valued an authentic call from the prime minister without any publicity requirements. She believed that Modi’s office likely set these conditions to control the narrative of the conversation.

Conditions included restrictions on her recording: Vinesh Phogat

She further speculated that perhaps the prime minister avoided a direct conversation with her because she might question the last two years. Phogat mentioned that the conditions included restrictions on her recording the conversation, as it could be edited by their side but not by her. This led to the refusal.

Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from her 50kg wrestling final at the Olympics for missing weight by 100 grams, has been outspoken about her frustration with Modi’s silence on the protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former wrestling federation chief and BJP leader. Along with other wrestlers, including Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik, Phogat had led a months-long protest seeking criminal action against Singh.

