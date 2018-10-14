Vinod Dua sexual harassment allegations: Journalist Vinod Dua's name on Sunday was added to the list of people who allegedly misbehaved with women at the workplace. Filmmaker Nishtha Jain accused Vinod Dua through a Facebook post saying, Vinod Dua misbehaved with her in June 1989 when she met Vinod Dua for the first time during a job interview.

Vinod Dua sexual harassment allegations: Senior journalist and currently the editor at The Wire Hindi, Vinod Dua on Sunday faced the heat of the #MeToo India campaign. A woman Filmmaker has accused Vinod Dua in a Facebook post of stalking and sexually harassing her. Filmmaker Nishtha Jain told reporters that the incident took place in June 1989 when she met Vinod Dua for the first time during a job interview.

In a Facebook post, Nishtha Jain accused Vinod Dus of stalking saying Nishtha Jain Dua always had the idea about when she was working late. She added that that one day she saw Vinod Dua at her parking and he wanted to talk about something. Thinking that he wanted to apologise over his bad behaviour she went to him. As soon as she entered the car, he started slobbering all over her face.

The netizens also targeted Vinod Dua’s daughter Mallika Dua, who had slammed Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar following his ‘misogynistic’ remarks. Reacting to Akshay Kumar’s remarks, Vinod Dua had claimed that he would ‘screw this cretin’.

A Twitter user said, feeling sorry for Mallika Dua as his father too belongs to the hall of shame, Nishtha Jain said that she won’t be surprised if he denies the allegations as has always been an opportunistic person.

Here’s how Tweeple hit out at The Wire editor:

The “great” Vinod Dua, propagandist, your father raped women as per victims. Multiple women coming forward. #MeToo https://t.co/p0AEF7Mste — Shawarma (@Registaan) October 14, 2018

Me looking for tweets of @thewire_in Journalists against Vinod Dua. pic.twitter.com/W8oroRev08 — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) October 14, 2018

But But I believe that Mallika Dua is a champion of feminist cause and this time too she will take a firm stand against Vinod Dua like she used to take before. She is a brave girl. She believes MeToo, She believes in the victim. — Swastik S Satapathyo (@swastiksuman4) October 14, 2018

Don't know who it is but heard this voice after Vinod Dua got exposed.#MeToo pic.twitter.com/BOeBwTr1tC — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) October 14, 2018

To all fairness, Mallika Dua should not be blamed for alleged harassment by his dad Vinod Dua. Also it’s a shocker & I still can’t believe she was paid one third of the remuneration that comedian Zakir Khan got for a comedy show. She didn’t deserve even one tenth — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) October 14, 2018

Dear #PoopIndia

Don't poop on a good social movement like #MeToo by leveling false accusation on Vinod Dua ..

Which intern had Rs 5000 salary in 1989?

SUV in 1989?

So @OpIndia tumhara aukat kya hai, tum Vinod pe ungli utthate ho

Unlike most sanghis .. I wasn't born yesterday .. — Shuvankar Mukherjee (@shuvankr) October 14, 2018

oh madam ! this Vinod Dua your father , he is involved in some scandal #JustAsking — Atul Chaturvedi (@AnuragAtul) October 14, 2018

Did she talk about her stalker dad Vinod Dua when she said "#Babuji My ass" Really!!!! pic.twitter.com/NBN1vSsg6o — रणवीर (@Ranbirthakur) October 14, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More