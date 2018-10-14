Vinod Dua sexual harassment allegations: Senior journalist and currently the editor at The Wire Hindi, Vinod Dua on Sunday faced the heat of the #MeToo India campaign. A woman Filmmaker has accused Vinod Dua in a Facebook post of stalking and sexually harassing her. Filmmaker Nishtha Jain told reporters that the incident took place in June 1989 when she met Vinod Dua for the first time during a job interview.
In a Facebook post, Nishtha Jain accused Vinod Dus of stalking saying Nishtha Jain Dua always had the idea about when she was working late. She added that that one day she saw Vinod Dua at her parking and he wanted to talk about something. Thinking that he wanted to apologise over his bad behaviour she went to him. As soon as she entered the car, he started slobbering all over her face.
The netizens also targeted Vinod Dua’s daughter Mallika Dua, who had slammed Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar following his ‘misogynistic’ remarks. Reacting to Akshay Kumar’s remarks, Vinod Dua had claimed that he would ‘screw this cretin’.
A Twitter user said, feeling sorry for Mallika Dua as his father too belongs to the hall of shame, Nishtha Jain said that she won’t be surprised if he denies the allegations as has always been an opportunistic person.
Here’s how Tweeple hit out at The Wire editor:
