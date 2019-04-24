Vinod Khanna's widow Kavita: As per sources, Kavita Khanna is likely to contest as an Independent candidate for the seat. She has said that people of the constituency wanted her to contest on BJP ticket but after the Sunny Deol's candidature was named, she felt betrayed.

Vinod Khanna’s widow Kavita says she feels betrayed after BJP fields Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur

After actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol joined BJP, his candidature for Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat has upset Kavita Khanna, wife of late parliamentarian Vinod Khanna. However, Kavita was hoping that the BJP will field from her husband’s seat. Meanwhile, BJP has named Sunny Deol for the seat.

As per sources, Kavita Khanna is likely to contest as an Independent candidate for the seat. She has said that people of the constituency wanted her to contest on BJP ticket but after the Sunny Deol’s candidature was named, she felt betrayed.

Kavita, who was the frontrunner to bag the nomination, said that party has ditched her twice. She claimed that in 2017, the party promised to give her ticket but later refused and fielded businessman Swaran Salaria, who lost to Congress’s Sunil Jakhar.

As per speculations, in 2017 bypoll after Vinod Khanna’s death, Kavita Khanna’s nomination for the seat was at the top. However, businessman Swaran Salaria had been chosen over her. Meanwhile, Salaria was defeated by Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar.

Vinod Khanna was a four-time MP from Gurdaspur seat. had represented the Gurdaspur seat in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014. Later Khanna died in 2017 after a prolonged disease.

Sunny Deol is contesting his first ever Lok Sabha election. As per reports, Sunny Deol had initially agreed to contest from Amritsar. However, the party took a U-turn and asked Union minister Hardeep Puri to take the plunge.

Senior Maharashtra BJP leaders later convinced him to contest from Gurdaspur. His mother Hema Malini won the Mathura Lok Sabha seat in 2014 against Jayant Chaudhary by a huge margin of 3 lakh votes. Malini had earlier campaigned for Vinod Khanna in 1999 Lok Sabha elections.

