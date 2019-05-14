Violence breaks out in Amit Shah's mega roadshow in West Bengal: Groups pelt stones, vandalise vehicles: The group is said to be the workers of Trinamool Congress who began clashes in the BJP president Amit Shah's convoy. The groups attacked each other and damaged property. Meanwhile, police have controlled the situation in the area.

Violence broke out in BJP chief Amit Shah’s mega rally in Wet Bengal after people dressed in saffron color allegedly burnt down vehicles, pelted stones on others. The group is said to be the workers of Trinamool Congress who began clashes in the BJP president Amit Shah’s convoy. The groups attacked each other and damaged property. Meanwhile, police have controlled the situation in the area.

Amit Shah on Tuesday holds a mega road show in Kolkata. Later, stones were pelted when the Amit Shah’s convoy reached a college hostel in North Kolkata’s Bidhan Sarani area. After which BJP workers launched a counter-attack on the stone pelters.

West Bengal: Latest visuals from BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata after clashes broke out. pic.twitter.com/KvS7wlwRky — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019

The permission for Amit Shah’s rally in West Bengal was withheld as the Trinamool Congress-led government in the state has not granted permission for the same. Even permission was not granted either for the landing of Shah’s chopper. As per reports, BJP supporters have vandalised the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at Vidyasagar College.

#WATCH: Visuals after clashes broke out at BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/laSeN2mGzn — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019

Reacting over the incident, Amit Shah has asserted that the TMC workers have attacked his convoy and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is behind this attack.

Kolkata: Statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised at Vidyasagar College in the clashes that broke out at BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/XSSWyYbMwu — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019

He said that he was not allowed to go Vidyasagar house as he wanted to offer floral tribute to the leader. The roadshow had permission for going towards Vivekananda house but was only given to Amit Shah and a few others.

#WATCH Clashes broke out in roadshow of BJP President Amit Shah in Kolkata after sticks were hurled at Shah’s truck. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/t8bnf31vGA — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019

Last year, the West Bengal government had also withheld permission for three BJP rath yatras in the state on grounds of law and order.

West Bengal: Clashes broke out in roadshow of BJP President Amit Shah in Kolkata after sticks were hurled at Shah’s truck. Police later resorted to lathicharge pic.twitter.com/TSvJMAdemQ — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019

On Monday, BJP had alleged that the Election Commission has become a mute spectator to Trinamool’s alleged undemocratic means to target the saffron party. BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni had said his party will hold protests and also move the poll panel over this.

Amit Shah, BJP President: I condemn the violence that Mamata Banerjee's party is doing. I would like to appeal to the people of Bengal to give a response to this violence with their votes in the last phase. It's necessary to oust TMC once to put an end to violence in the state. https://t.co/MDpV622y4P — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019

