Violence breaks out in Amit Shah’s mega roadshow as groups pelt stones, vandalise vehicles
Violence broke out in BJP chief Amit Shah’s mega rally in Wet Bengal after people dressed in saffron color allegedly burnt down vehicles, pelted stones on others. The group is said to be the workers of Trinamool Congress who began clashes in the BJP president Amit Shah’s convoy. The groups attacked each other and damaged property. Meanwhile, police have controlled the situation in the area.
Amit Shah on Tuesday holds a mega road show in Kolkata. Later, stones were pelted when the Amit Shah’s convoy reached a college hostel in North Kolkata’s Bidhan Sarani area. After which BJP workers launched a counter-attack on the stone pelters.
The permission for Amit Shah’s rally in West Bengal was withheld as the Trinamool Congress-led government in the state has not granted permission for the same. Even permission was not granted either for the landing of Shah’s chopper. As per reports, BJP supporters have vandalised the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar at Vidyasagar College.
Reacting over the incident, Amit Shah has asserted that the TMC workers have attacked his convoy and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is behind this attack.
He said that he was not allowed to go Vidyasagar house as he wanted to offer floral tribute to the leader. The roadshow had permission for going towards Vivekananda house but was only given to Amit Shah and a few others.
Last year, the West Bengal government had also withheld permission for three BJP rath yatras in the state on grounds of law and order.
On Monday, BJP had alleged that the Election Commission has become a mute spectator to Trinamool’s alleged undemocratic means to target the saffron party. BJP media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni had said his party will hold protests and also move the poll panel over this.