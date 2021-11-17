The comment "I come from an India where we adore women during the day and gang-rape them at night," from the viral 6-minute monologue video ‘I Come from Two Indias’ has sparked major discussions on the internet.

Actor-comedian Vir Das’s recent performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC has landed him in controversy. The comment “I come from an India where we adore women during the day and gang-rape them at night,” from the viral 6-minute monologue video ‘I Come from Two Indias’ has sparked major discussions on the internet.

Delhi’s Tilak Marg Police Station has received a complaint against Vir Das for allegedly using insulting words against the country during the gig. In his complaint, Delhi resident Aditya Jha said that in a video the comedian has said making indecent remarks against the country at the event organized in America.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut among others slammed the Go Goa Gone actor via an Instagram story arguing that several claims made by Das in the film were “generalisations,” comparing them to Winston Churchill’s infamous remarks regarding the Bengal famine of 1943. She also asked for strict action to be taken against Das.

Following social media criticism over his video, Vir Das issued a statement through his Twitter handle, stating that his intention was not to insult the country. “The video is a satire about the duality of two very separate India’s that do different things. Like any nation has light and dark, good and evil within it. None of this is a secret. The video appeals for us to never forget that we are great. To never stop focusing on what makes us great.”