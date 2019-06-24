Senior most deputy governor in the RBI N S Vishwanathan may be made the interim head of the financial institution, reports said.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor, Viral Acharya has resigned six months before the scheduled end of his term, reports said on Monday. Acharya, a New York University economics professor, had joined the apex bank in January 2017. Reports said Acharya would be heading to the NYU Stern School of Business to teach. A senior most deputy governor in the financial institution N S Vishwanathan may be made the interim head of the RBI.

Acharya was the youngest deputy governor in post-economic liberalisation. Sources have claimed that he was not expecting to be renewed for his post for the second time. On October 26, 2018, Acharya had openly spoken about the need to preserve the autonomy of the RBI and he differed on growth, fiscal deficit and inflation in the last two monetary policy meetings with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

While Das was in favour of focusing on economic growth with a repo rate cut, that Deputy Governor cautioned on another rate cut in the wake of high inflation excluding food and fuel. Finally, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee decided to reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent in a 4-2 majority decision.

This is the second high profile resignation in the past six months at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Urjit Patel had resigned as the Reserve Bank of India governor in December 2018, nearly nine months before the end of his scheduled term.

