A senior police official from Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district has been suspended in allegations of leaking out the confidential information to a criminal about his impending encounter. The action was taken against the senior official after the 8 minutes audio recording between Station house officer (SHO) Suneet Kumar Singh and an accused criminal Lekhraj Yadav went viral on the internet. In the 8-minute audio, SHO of Mauranipur police station is allegedly heard telling Lekhraj that his name tops the state police’s encounter list.

Mr Singh allegedly then says that if Yadav wanted to save himself, he should manage local BJP leaders. “The encounter season is on… Your mobile number is under surveillance and you will be killed soon. I suggest you manage Sanjay Dubey (BJP district president) and Rajeev Singh Paricha (BJP MLA from Babina). Only then can you get some relief, otherwise anything can happen,” Singh is alleged to have said.

“We are the biggest criminals. I have killed many people and thrown them away. You are a good man, God is with you… But my history is very bad and my future bright,” the senior policeman allegedly said.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh said in a statement that it’s totally wrong to say that the police and the BJP are fixing encounters. “We have ordered an enquiry and the police officer has already been suspended. But I can’t comment on opposition’s allegations,” says OP Singh. The controversy comes amid criticism of the UP Police’s ‘encounter season’.

