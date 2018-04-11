A video of the rape saviour’s father being tortured by the Uttar Pradesh Police has gone viral. It also seems that the following viral video have drawn more criticism for the state government being ruled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. . Earlier, the father had also claimed that the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother had thrashed him in front of the UP Police for filing a complaint in the matter.

The infamous Unnao rape case where a BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar faces allegations of raping a minor girl is again back in the headlines. After the father of the rape survivor had alleged that the police did not save him or his family from the goons who were unleashed by the accused BJP MLA, a video has hit the social media where the father of the victim was seen being tortured by the investigating police. Earlier, the father had also claimed that the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother had thrashed him in front of the UP Police for filing a complaint in the matter.

In the video that raises questions over the working of the UP Government, the UP Police officials were seen beating the father of the victim. In the video, the cops were also seen forcibly taking the thumb impression of the deceased on some documents. As per reports, the cops took the thumb impression when the victim was lying unconscious. The following video surfaced on the net after it was reported that the accused along with his brother had been threatening the victim. As the video is going viral, the troubles for the accused MLA don’t seem, to be ending anytime soon.

Meanwhile, as per a report by Dainik Jagran, DIG law and order tried to clear the stand of the police on the viral video by claiming that the thumb impressions were taken to complete the official formalities.

